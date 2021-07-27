Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation has elected four new members and two new officers to serve on the 2021 board of directors.
New board members are J. Robert “Bob” Andrews, Richard Crutchfield, Barbara Anderson and Guy R. Walker. New officers elected are Judith Dale, president, and Barbara Anderson, vice president.
Andrews for the last 50 years has worked at Mullen & Henzell LLP handling the business, corporate, real estate and estate planning needs for clients. Andrews is a graduate of UCSB and earned his doctorate from UC Hastings College of the Law. He is a member of the American Bar Association, State Bar of California and the Santa Barbara County Bar Association. He served on the board of directors of Cottage Health System for 29 years and was board chair for many years. His community involvement includes serving as a board member with the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.
Crutchfield has practiced mediation for 15 years with his business Humanix in the Santa Ynez Valley. He has worked in family law, landlord/tenant and employer/employee disputes. Crutchfield moved to the Santa Ynez Valley after a career in commercial aviation and financial management. Prior to that, he served in the U.S. Navy as an officer before joining Pan American World Airways where he became one of six advanced cargo loadmasters. Upon arriving in the Santa Ynez Valley, he became active in the community by serving as co-chair of the Valley Blueprint.
Anderson, a 31-year resident of the Santa Ynez Valley, has been a longtime volunteer with Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, where she also served as auxiliary president and treasurer of the hospital's New To You Shop in Solvang. She is now the shop's scheduler. Anderson is a graduate of the University of Arizona, had a career as an elementary schoolteacher and is the current owner of Old Danish Food Farm Inc. in Solvang. Anderson has also volunteered with St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church and the Solvang Theaterfest. She received the Santa Ynez Valley Woman of the Year Award in 2007.
Walker, originally from Compton, attended local public schools before enrolling in Dunn School, a private boarding high school. After attending Vassar College and USC, he graduated from UCSB. He began his career in the accounting field before entering financial services where he has been in practice since 1990. He founded Wealth Management Strategies Insurance & Financial Solutions in 1994 and serves as president. Walker’s community involvement includes working with the Allan Hancock College Foundation, CommUnify, Dunn School and Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People.
For more information or to contribute to the nonprofit organization, visit cottagehealth.org/syvchfoundation.