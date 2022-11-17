Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital both received an “A” in hospital safety from the Leapfrog Group for fall 2022 while Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital in Solvang recently earned a 4-star rating from Medicare.gov, which rates how well a hospital performs on quality measures compared to other hospitals in the nation.
“Many small hospitals may not report data on all measures and aren't eligible for an overall hospital rating on Medicare.gov,” said Dr. Babji Mesipam, chief medical quality officer for Cottage Health. “For Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, an 11-bed critical access hospital, earning a 4-star rating is a great achievement.”
In South County, Goleta and Santa Barbara hospitals received the national distinction based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients.