Santa Ynez Valley Community Aquatics Foundation has announced a community meeting this Friday from 4-5:30 p.m. at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, East Parking Lot, 2975 East Highway 246 in Santa Ynez. 

The Foundation and its joint-use partners, the City of Buellton and the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District, will convene to update community members and local dignitaries on the progress of the Community Aquatics Complex project and announce recent donations to the project, including a commitment from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

Members of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians will be present to announce a second significant donation to the project, according to a Tribe spokeswoman.

An update on the Aquatics Complex includes a status on State Parks Prop 68 bond application and key fundraising deadlines.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

