The Santa Ynez Valley Clean Team will continue to meet on Saturdays for the rest of the month, cleaning various stretches of roadways for an hour, starting at 8 a.m. Adult volunteers are invited to join.
This Saturday, volunteers will meet at Bell's Restaurant in Los Alamos to tackle the road leading north out of town.
Group organizer Bill Connell said the Clean Team — armed with bags and pickers — will attempt to cover 600 yards littered with debris.
Additional cleanup dates are as follows:
- Saturday, Feb. 20: Meet at Foxen Canyon Road at Demetria and Zaca Mesa wineries
- Saturday, Feb. 27: Santa Rosa Road. Meet at Mosby Winery at the end of Avenue of the Flags
The Clean Team supplies the bags, gloves and pickers.
Additional dates will be announced.
For more information, contact Bill Connell at wconnell@connellandersen.com