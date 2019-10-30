After a summer break, Valley Clean Team organizer Bill Connell and his litter-tackling team will return to Santa Ynez Valley this Saturday morning, ready to bring the sparkle back to local roads.
Upon returning to the Valley from a summer spent on the East Coast, Connell sent a group email announcing that since the group's seasonal break there is plenty of catch-up work to be done – starting this weekend.
"Could you hear my screams and see my tears at 9:30 p.m. Sunday night as I drove up along 154 from the airport?" Connell wrote.
The all volunteer clean-up crew will welcome new and seasoned members to spruce up a needy stretch of Santa Ynez highway.
Connell says the group will meet at the intersection of highways 246 and 154 at 8:15 a.m. this Saturday morning for one hour.
His instruction is park at the pull off area about 100 yards facing the direction of Los Olivos.
The Clean Team supplies the bags, gloves and pickers, and invites all local adults to join.
"...I am now back and determined to keep this place clean," Connell said.
Additional upcoming date to be announced.
For more information, contact team organizer Bill Connell at wconnell@connellandersen.com.