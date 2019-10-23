The Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden is sponsoring four free workshops to help residents prepare for the two-day celebration of El Dia de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead.
Stacey Thompson, a member of the Botanic Garden Arts Committee, has organized the workshops to recognize and celebrate the origins of the cultural holiday and to honor those who have passed on, a Botanic Garden spokeswoman said.
The workshops will take place Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Botanic Garden, located at the west end of River View Park on Sycamore Drive south of Highway 246 in Buellton.
The Day of the Dead celebration spans Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1 and 2.
Workshops will include:
Mindful Yoga Walk — 8 to 9 a.m.; led by certified yoga teacher Laurie Burnaby, a yoga therapist at the Family Counseling & Trauma Healing Center in Solvang; a walking meditation with yoga, nature, readings and time for thought about the process of grief.
You have free articles remaining.
How to Speak with Children About Death: Developmentally Appropriate Ways — 11 a.m. to noon; Tracy Roberts, an accredited Waldorf teacher with an advanced degree in child development, will share ways to give children the skills they need to cope with death.
Making Music to Honor Those We’ve Lost — 11 a.m. to noon; children invited to join Mackenzie Duncan, an accomplished artists and musician, for an hour of music making; no experience necessary.
Gentle Yoga & Meditation — Noon to 1 p.m.; led by Gioia Marchese, a certified Kundalini Yoga instructor with a degree in psychology, the meditation will focus on releasing grief that may be stored in our cells and heal our nervous system through movement, breath and meditation; all ages welcome, wear comfortable clothing and bring yoga mat or blanket.
The free workshops are made possible through funding from the Buellton Art & Culture Program.
For more information, contact Thompson at thompsonarttherapy@gmail.com