The film lineup features a carefully curated selection of documentaries that shed light on the challenges and triumphs within our food system.
“Community-driven events that inspire and educate are the primary focus of IRL Arts Foundation, so we are so excited to team up with the SYV Botanic Garden on these movie nights,” said Katie Smith-Adair, co-founder of the IRL Arts Foundation. “These films all offer the chance for viewers to get a greater understanding of our food systems and to hear the stories of the people who are fighting for sustainable solutions to the problems we face."
For three weeks, a different film will be featured addressing topics of sustainability in agriculture, food use, and consumption — all while helping to raise funds for both local nonprofits and event hosts.
“This type of event series is exactly the sort of community participation that helps the Garden thrive,” said Puck Erickson-Lohnas, SYV Botanic Garden board member. “The Garden exists to be a source of inspiration and education, helping visitors cultivate an appreciation for and a connection to the natural world, and these remarkable films are a perfect match for our mission.”
Film screenings will take place starting at 7 p.m. on Saturdays July 29, Aug. 12 and Aug. 26, at 151 Sycamore Dr., in Buellton.
Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased for all three screenings online at losalamosflea.com/screenings. The price includes a one-hour wine tasting and reception and an opportunity to learn more about the botanic garden’s mission and programs.
Picnic boxes from Solvang’s Clean Slate Wine Bar and wines by the bottle from Final Girl Wines are also available for advanced additional purchase.
Films to be screened include:
Saturday, July 29: “Food Chains” – This powerful documentary reveals the challenging working conditions faced by migrant farmworkers in Immokalee, Florida. It follows the Coalition of Immokalee Workers’ journey as they advocate for improved circumstances and fair compensation, while also shedding light on the experiences of vineyard workers in the Napa Valley.
Saturday, Aug. 12: “Sustainable” – Delving into the economic and environmental instability of America’s food system, this film examines critical issues such as soil loss, water depletion, climate change, and pesticide use. Viewers witness the transformative story of Marty Travis, a seventh-generation farmer who pioneers the sustainable food movement in Chicago, inspiring hope for a brighter future.
Saturday, Aug. 26: “Seed: The Untold Story” – Unveiling the remarkable and vital nature of seeds, this documentary follows passionate seed keepers dedicated to preserving a 12,000-year-old food legacy. It explores the challenges posed by the dominance of agrichemical companies and advocates for the protection and diversity of seeds, essential for our future food security.
"We hope the combination of inspiring content and our region’s terrific food and wine, plus the beautiful surroundings, will be a powerful way to start necessary conversations about more sustainable and intentional consumption,” Smith-Adair said.
Films are presented with the support from Visit SYV, Edible Santa Barbara and Kinema.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.