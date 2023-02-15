The Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic has added full-time chiropractic services to its outpatient care that includes medical, dental, behavioral health and community and social services for Chumash Community members and the greater community.
Local resident Dr. Andrew West was announced as the clinic's first full-time chiropractor.
West, who grew up in Los Olivos and moved back to the Santa Ynez Valley in 2003 to start his own practice, West Chiropractic, in Buellton, began seeing patients at Tribal Health on a part-time basis in July 2019.