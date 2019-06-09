Santa Ynez celebrated the community’s old-time heritage Saturday but kept one foot in the present Saturday.
Old Santa Ynez Day turned back the clock to the era of open-range cattle, vaqueros, steam locomotives and stagecoaches, even offering attendees an opportunity to have a friend or relative they no longer needed thrown into the pokey.
But the celebration still retained its contemporary flavor.
In fact, the honorary parade grand marshals Bob and Nancy Beauchamp traded horse and saddle for horsepower under the hood of a shiny convertible to lead the 57th annual parade.
More aircraft of all types, sizes and ages drew a large crowd of spectators to Santa Ynez Airport Day on Saturday, where kids got to climb aboard many of the airplanes and some got rides high over the Valley during the annual event presented by the Santa Ynez Valley Airport Authority.
Which is not to say there weren’t any equestrians in the parade, as local riders in western and Spanish clothing made their traditional appearance, along with color guards, antique cars, old tractors, dancers and a variety of critters.
Other events at the family-friendly festival included a watermelon eating contest, a tortilla toss and other games for kids, as well as a train ride, plus arts and crafts from local artisans, food from local vendors, live music by the T-Bone Ramblers and, of course, beer from Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. and wine from local vintners.
Santa Ynez Valley Elks Lodge 2640 sponsored the event that’s focused on the community, longtime families and old friendships.
And if you’re wondering why the tortilla toss, the festival was originally known as Tortilla Days — a nod to the area’s Mexican heritage — when it was established in 1962 by Los Amigos de Santa Ynez.
The name was changed to Old Santa Ynez Day in 1976, but the spirit of the event remains the same.