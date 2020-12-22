Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District postpones 5% water rate increase

Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District board of trustees on Dec. 15 voted to defer a 5% water rate increase that was scheduled to go into effect Jan. 1.
From March to October, the board also suspended late penalties on accounts that were unable to pay on time due to financial hardship.
“One of our core responsibilities as a district and elected board of trustees is to ensure we have the financial means to carry out our mission of providing sufficient, reliable, high-quality water supplies to all of our customers," said Jeff Clay, president of Improvement District No. 1. "While water rates are a critical factor in that equation, we also recognize that our customers have faced unprecedented challenges in 2020. Based on the district fiscal stability, deferring water rates seemed the right thing to do at this time.”
The rate increase will be deferred six months out and revisited in June of 2021.
“This is a community effort,” Clay said. “Economically, we need to plan and prepare for the future while keeping a close eye on the present.”
The district provides potable water supplies for domestic, agricultural, commercial and institutional needs within the communities of Santa Ynez, Los Olivos, Ballard, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, and the city of Solvang on a limited basis.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.
