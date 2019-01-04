A doctor at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital is among four honored with 2018 Cottage Health Physicians of the Year Awards, which recognize and reward members of the medical staff for exemplary performance.
Dr. Katharyn M. Hagen, working in anesthesiology at the hospital located in Solvang, is among the four honorees. She was appointed to the staff in 1995.
Every year, Cottage Health staff members are asked to submit nominations to the Physicians Reward and Recognition Team.
Award recipients are selected based upon the most nominations in four criteria: dedication to the profession and patients, respect and courtesy, collaborative practices, and efficient use of resources.
The other Physicians of the Year Award recipients were Dr. Seth E. Anderson, internal medicine and infectious diseases at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital; Dr. Gregory A. Cogert in cardiovascular diseases and electrophysiology at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital; and Dr. Benjamin G. Diener in internal medicine and a hospitalist at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
The not-for-profit Cottage Health medical staff is composed of more than 700 physicians, and last year, the three hospitals in Santa Barbara County provided inpatient care for 20,000 people, treated 78,000 patients through their 24-hour emergency departments and helped deliver 2,200 newborns.