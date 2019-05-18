A grass fire burned about 2 acres in Santa Ynez before it was extinguished Saturday, and although three homes were threatened, none was damaged by the flames, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The wildfire was reported about 11:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of Edison Street, and the first of four engines arrived to find fire burning in light grass with a moderate rate of spread, Fire Department spokesman Daniel Bertucelli said.
With the Sheriff’s Office providing traffic control, firefighters attacked the flames with a progressive hose lay and the department’s helicopter and extinguished the fire before it could reach the homes.
Crews remained on scene about an hour to mop up. The cause is under investigation.