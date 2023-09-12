Santa Ynez Community Services District invites all interested persons to attend two scheduled "draft-map" public hearings on Sept. 20, at 5:30 p.m. and Oct. 18, at 5:30 p.m., at the District Board Room, 1070 Faraday St., Santa Ynez.
The board will receive input from the community on the district-based draft map creation process and criteria to be used when drawing division boundaries before the drawing of draft maps, pursuant to Elections Code section 10010, subdivision (a)(1).
The hearings are related to the following:
• The SYCSD board of directors currently uses an "at-large" election system, which means voters of the district's entire jurisdiction elect the governing board members.
• On March 18, 2022, the district board adopted Resolution 22-06, declaring its intent to transition from at-large to district-based elections. This involves splitting the district into five separate areas so that one board member can be elected to represent each division.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
After conducting the draft-map hearings, the district's demographers will publish draft division area boundary maps for the public's consideration. There will be additional notice once the draft maps are available for review on the district website.
Once the draft maps are drawn, two public hearings will be held to receive public input on the content of the maps, pursuant to Elections Code section 10010, subdivision (a)(2).
Board meetings are conducted through a hybrid combination of in-person or virtual attendance. Those who wish to participate via remote access should consult the meeting agenda for the call-in telephone number or Zoom link.
The hearing agenda and related meeting materials will be posted on the District's website at www.sycsd.com at least 72 hours before the scheduled start time of the meeting.
For more information, contact the District at 805-688-3008 or admin@sycsd.com