Santa Ynez Community Services District invites all interested persons to attend two scheduled "draft-map" public hearings on Sept. 20, at 5:30 p.m. and Oct. 18, at 5:30 p.m., at the District Board Room, 1070 Faraday St., Santa Ynez.

The board will receive input from the community on the district-based draft map creation process and criteria to be used when drawing division boundaries before the drawing of draft maps, pursuant to Elections Code section 10010, subdivision (a)(1).

The hearings are related to the following:

