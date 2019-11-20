Making the fast-approaching holidays a little brighter for local children in need, UA Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 114 of Buellton recently partnered with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians to organize a build-a-bike workshop to benefit Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County.
Approached with the idea by UA Local 114, the Tribe agreed to share in the cost of the bike-gifting project, including the purchase of helmets.
UA Local 114 Business Manager Michael Lopez said his organization has contributed to fundraising efforts in the past, but this year, gathering the apprentices to volunteer their time and do something great for the community was a priority.
“We see what the Chumash Foundation is doing out in the community, and the tribe itself has been unbelievably good to us,” Lopez said. “They have supported local union labor, which is a big deal. They don’t have to, but we appreciate the loyalty. So, we reached out to see if we could figure out a way to partner on a donation. We work with our hands, so building bikes could not be a better match for what would fit with our guys.”
On Nov. 2, over 30 apprentices, teachers and union representatives, with the help of the tribe’s volunteer program, Team Chumash, assembled 44 bicycles and tricycles, according to a project spokeswoman, who noted that 3rd District County Supervisor Joan Hartmann was also in attendance.
Toyota of Santa Maria then assisted with delivering the bikes to CASA of Santa Barbara, which will satisfy the wish lists of foster children this holiday season.
"CASA is so grateful for the partnership with Team Chumash and UA, along with many other companies, schools and individuals who are helping to make the holiday season a little bit less stressful for children who have experienced abuse and/or neglect, and have been removed from their homes for their protection,” said Kim Davis, executive director for CASA of Santa Barbara County. “With children in crisis, it's so important to try to give them something that helps to normalize their life, to give them a break from the sadness of being separated from family and friends.”
Fourth-year apprentice Mike Coleman said that it felt good for everyone to come together and do something good for the community.
"Building bikes for kids at Christmas was a cause we could all get behind,” Coleman added.
CASA is currently running a gift drive to help ensure that local children in foster care have a happy holiday season.
