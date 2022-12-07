The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians presented the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County with a $150,000 donation Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, to help the nonprofit expand its services in Goleta.

The check presentation occurred during a volunteer event at the Santa Maria foodbank facility, where members of the Chumash Fire Department and Team Chumash volunteers bagged 650 meals for local community members in need.

“I wanted to thank Foodbank for having us out today,” said Teresa Sat, foundation director with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “Thanks to our Chumash Fire department, our team Chumash volunteers, and of course our tribe that was able to make this donation possible."

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times.

