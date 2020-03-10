Santa Rita Valley cannabis appeal delayed until April

An appeal of a cannabis cultivation project west of Buellton was delayed this week at the request of both the operator and the appellant as they try to work out a compromise on the project.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to delay the appeal hearing until April 21 to give the two sides time to reach an agreement.

Because a number of cannabis appeals have been scheduled and then delayed in recent months, two board members asked if cannabis appeal hearings couldn’t be scheduled on the same days.

“In many of these cases, it’s the same attorney, the same people showing up,” said 1st District Supervisor Das Williams. “I’m starting to get the suspicion they can’t come up with the same dates."

County Executive Director Mona Miyasato said the staff is planning to work out a schedule allowing cannabis appeal hearings to be held on certain dates and will return to the board with the proposal in the near future.

