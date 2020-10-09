Santa Maria's The Patch receives statewide award for excellence in city-business relations

Santa Maria's student-led agricultural education program, The Patch, has received the 2020 Helen Putnam Award for Excellence in City-Business Relations, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp announced Thursday.

Now in the midst of its 2020 season, The Patch provides free, career-oriented agriculture education to high school students, culminating in the opening of the pumpkin patch at Los Flores Ranch Park during the Halloween season.

The award was presented to city officials during the California League of Cities' annual conference, held virtually this year in the midst of COVID-19, van de Kamp said.

Excellence in City-Business Relations is one of 12 categories under the Helen Putnam Excellence Award, focusing on programs that develop community leaders, identify and meet community needs, and create a vibrant economic climate through partnerships.

“This is another successful example of the community’s can-do spirit when challenged to find solutions,” Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino said. “Congratulations to the local students.”

Along with providing agriculture education programming for more than 300 local high school students, The Patch has raised nearly $200,000 dollars for the community, and awarded over $30,000 in scholarships to participating students, according to van de Kamp.

