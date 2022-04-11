The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is hosting a free pool party for students during spring break.
Teens in grades 7 through 12 are invited to the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center, 600 S. McClelland St., on April 23 for a live DJ, inflatable pool games and more. The party will take place from 5 to 7 p.m., and the first 100 attendees will receive a free meal and swag bag. No registration is required to attend.
The pool party is just one of several spring break activities being put on by the Recreation and Parks Department in conjunction with the Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety. The task force was created to provide resources and programs for youth to deter their involvement in criminal activity, drug use and gangs. Efforts include recreational activities, field trips and the programs at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center.
For more information about spring break youth programming, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/register. Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.