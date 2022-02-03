Santa Maria's Recreation and Parks Department has been honored for its teen job program by the California Association of Park and Recreation Districts.
The McClelland Street Market Job Exploration Program received the 2021 Outstanding Program Award from the association's commissioners and board members.
The program, run out of the Abel Maldonado Comunity Youth Center at 600 S. McClelland St., is designed to help high school teens explore food-service industry and market-retail jobs.
Beginning with a week of professional development training, the students also learn the point-of-sale system, kitchen equipment, and inventory and stocking procedures.
Last year, five teens were part of the 12-week paid program. Each trainee received food handler certification.
Launched in September 2021, the implementation of the program was a six-month process that began with a donation from the People for Leisure and Youth Inc.
Questions about the program may be directed to Santa Maria’s Recreation and Parks website or by calling 805-825-0951, ext. 2260.