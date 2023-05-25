Residents celebrated Public Works Week in Santa Maria at the Veterans’ Memorial Park.
On Wednesday, locals were able to explore equipment, supplies and learn facts about the city’s infrastructure during a Public Works Week event. There was also music and food from local food truck vendors.
This opportunity to learn about the framework that makes Santa Maria what it is was coordinated by the City of Santa Maria Public Works Department, Recreation and Parks Department and Utilities Department.
Public Works Week, which ends May 27, recognizes the contributions made by public works professionals who maintain and protect the transportation systems, water supply, sewer systems, public buildings, facilities and parks.
