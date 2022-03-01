Pioneer Valley High School held a 5K race in honor of National FFA Week that drew more than 80 runners and walkers who competed along the route that looped around the campus and into the surrounding neighborhood.
"The FFA 5K was a fun experience, especially running with my friends," said Makayla Gonzalez, who finished first place in the female division. "This was an example of a fun and entertaining activity that is done for all students and staff to have a great time."
The school's second FFA 5K on Feb. 18 was the kickoff event in Santa Maria for National FFA Week, Feb. 20 to 27. The festivities, including a City Council declaration, agricultural competitions and a field day at Hancock College, gave FFA members an opportunity to educate the public about agriculture.
"The FFA 5K was a great occasion to show support for our school's excellent FFA program," said Jay Edwards, Pioneer Valley English teacher. "The event was well-organized and fun; and it was great to see the involvement from students, staff and the community. I look forward to the next one."
Pioneer Valley is just one of the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District schools to host FFA events.
The district has nearly 3,000 students enrolled in agriculture classes and features seven Career Technical Education pathways, according to district spokesman Kenny Klein.