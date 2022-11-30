Winter tights, holiday sights and twinkling lights will once again find themselves rolling down Santa Maria’s Broadway parade route Saturday evening as the 26th Parade of Lights makes its return.
Festivities kick off at 5:20 p.m. from the corner of Stowell Road and Broadway.
“It’s exciting to be back after having to skip it the last two years. I just want to see it happen again,” said Parade Chairman Mike Gibson.
Gibson has led the coordinated effort for more than a quarter century, driven by the smiles along the parade route, and the camaraderie of coordinating volunteers from Rotary Club of Santa Maria Breakfast, Rotary Club of Santa Maria Noontime, Rotary Club of Santa Maria South, and Nipomo Rotary.
“To me, it’s the kick off to the holiday season, and it doesn’t matter what religion you are. It’s just a lot of fun. That’s what I love most about it. There’s so many happy people along Broadway that night. It’s really enjoyable to see,” Gibson said.
Santa Maria’s holiday parade tradition dates back decades, but when the former coordinators lost their zest for planning and pulling off the annual shindig in the mid-1990s, Rotary Clubs took over.
COVID-19 took out the 2020 parade, and in 2021 restrictions on large public gatherings stemming from the pandemic pushed a second cancellation.
“The restrictions required checking people’s vaccine status. How do you do that along a parade route? It wasn’t realistic, so we just felt ethically it wasn’t appropriate to have it last year,” Gibson said.
Years out from their last effort, the group is dusting off the cobwebs.
“Expect all those traditional things. It’s been three years, and we’re kind of getting our feet wet on how to do it. Fortunately, we have notes. It’s all coming back to us,” Gibson said.
Dave Wright, Tom Martinez, Jim Bray, Scott Christian, Judy Henbury and Gibson coordinate more than 200 volunteers that make it all happen, from pre-event planning to street closures, working with CalTrans to collecting canned goods for the Salvation Army, coordinating the nearly 100 entries to picking up the trash after the lights have been packed up and children bundled home.
“When you get out there and see all the people, it’s just really cool. It makes it all so worth it,” said Gibson, who has led the project every year since 1994.
The two-hour parade will include 97 entries including marching bands from every area high school and middle school, several dance troupes, Ballet Folklórico and the Righetti High School Marimba Band, and a variety of lighted floats.
Though Parade of Lights legend Michael Clayton had to skip this year due to his float’s broken transmission, expect to see other traditional entries return including Donna Randolph’s classic car and snow machine.
“That’s a cool one. I always like hers,” Gibson said.
The first entry is expected to reach Santa Maria Inn at 5:30 p.m. in time for KCOY to kick off its broadcast of the parade. The event also is sponsored by Mechanics Bank, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Marian Regional Medical Center, and the Santa Maria Times.
“The big thing, in addition to the importance of use of lights on the entries, is that we’ll be collecting canned goods for the Salvation Army. What’s really cool, and this is where it’s really efficient, a guy follows Santa Claus in a truck and puts all the food collected in bins along the parade route into the back of his truck. When he gets to Cook Street, he just takes a left and goes straight to the Salvation Army to make the delivery,” Gibson said.
Rotarians will push shopping carts up and down the parade route to collect shelf-stable food from parade goers. Bins at each intersection will also provide drop-off spots for donors.
Broadway will be closed by 4 p.m. with the staging area at Stowell Road closing at 3 p.m.