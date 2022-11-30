Winter tights, holiday sights and twinkling lights will once again find themselves rolling down Santa Maria’s Broadway parade route Saturday evening as the 26th Parade of Lights makes its return.

Festivities kick off at 5:20 p.m. from the corner of Stowell Road and Broadway.

“It’s exciting to be back after having to skip it the last two years. I just want to see it happen again,” said Parade Chairman Mike Gibson.

Photos: Santa Maria's Parade of Lights welcomes Christmas season
A float rolls down Broadway during the 2019 Santa Maria Parade of Lights.
