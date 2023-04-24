The Natural History Museum in Santa Maria celebrated Earth Day Saturday with a series of presentations.
The museum, located on McClelland Street across from the Santa Maria Public Library, hosted a free family event with the grand opening of its Santa Maria watershed exhibits partially funded by Santa Barbara County Coastal Resource Enhancement funds.
One of the highlights was a presentation of the Central Coast Aquarium's tide pools touch tank, complete with sea cucumber. Visitors were also able to see a Santa Maria River and creek systems map, the new rainbow and steelhead trout exhibit and a new gray whale exhibit. Also offered were native plant seedlings and free milkweed seed plantings.
The Natural History Museum began as an enrichment project for Santa Maria elementary schools in the area of natural science, with the aim to bring live animals to classrooms and put students in touch with the natural world.
The Natural History Museum was incorporated as a non-profit in September of 1996, with mission to "establish an environment for the interpretation of the natural world available for all who wish to experience it" and to provide "exhibits, education and the opportunity for research in the Santa Maria Valley which will inspire a respect for nature and the environment.”
Earth Day is an annual event held on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection that was first held on April 22, 1970.
The museum now offers school tours. Its hours are Wednesdays through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those interested in the museum's offerings can call (805) 614-0806 for more information or visit the organization's website at https://smnaturalhistory.org/.
Families enjoy Earth Day at Santa Maria Natural History Museum Saturday | Photos