The Natural History Museum in Santa Maria celebrated Earth Day Saturday with a series of presentations.

The museum, located on McClelland Street across from the Santa Maria Public Library, hosted a free family event with the grand opening of its Santa Maria watershed exhibits partially funded by Santa Barbara County Coastal Resource Enhancement funds.

One of the highlights was a presentation of the Central Coast Aquarium's tide pools touch tank, complete with sea cucumber. Visitors were also able to see a Santa Maria River and creek systems map, the new rainbow and steelhead trout exhibit and a new gray whale exhibit. Also offered were native plant seedlings and free milkweed seed plantings.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you