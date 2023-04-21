The Natural History Museum in Santa Maria will celebrate Earth Day Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The museum is located at 412 S. McClelland Street, across from the Santa Maria Public Library.
The free family event will focus on the grand opening of Santa Maria Watershed Exhibits partially funded by Santa Barbara County Coastal Resource Enhancement funds.
Visitors can see a Santa Maria River and creek systems map, a new rainbow and steelhead trout exhibit, a new gray whale exhibit, the native garden in full bloom, native plant seedlings, free milkweed seed planting in partnership with Waste Management, free veggie seedlings in partnership with Plantel and free food. There will be a performance from Mr. Bigger's Rice School Ukulele Band and free local strawberries from Driscolls and Reiter.
Visitors can also meet with local Sierra Clubs, the Central Coast Aquarium Touch Tank, see a Santa Lucia Fly Fisherman fly casting demo and check in with the Bici Centro bike repair krew.
There will also be crafts for kids.
Call (805) 614-0806 for more information.