Santa Maria's Hobby Lobby could open as soon as June 19

Construction of the long-awaited Hobby Lobby in Santa Maria is nearing completion, with an opening expected as soon as June 19, a company spokeswoman said.

Renovations to the former Toys R Us building on South Bradley Road began in December 2019, after plans for the arts and crafts chain were submitted to the city earlier in the year.

Hobby Lobby manager Sandra Ornelas said while the on-paper opening date is June 26, the store could open sooner if setup continues as planned.

"We have two opening dates right now, June 26 and next Friday. If things keep going as smoothly as they are, it could be as soon as next Friday [June 19]," Ornelas said.

She added the store will not hold a special event on the opening day, but a regular soft opening.

In January, Hobby Lobby representatives shared an expected opening date in April with the public eager to see its arrival.

Once open, the store will be the only Hobby Lobby in either Santa Barbara or San Luis Obispo counties.

The nearest existing stores are located in Oxnard and Bakersfield.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

