U.S. Army veteran Bob Hatch, left, city councilmember Mike Cordero, Satna Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Bob Hatch and U.S. Space Force Col. Robert A. Long unveil the U.S. Space Force monument Wednesday.
On Wednesday, local officials, veterans and community members met at the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial in Santa Maria for its 21st anniversary celebration.
Twenty-one years ago, a commitment was made by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and the City of Santa Maria to recognize and honor the valley's veterans who gave their lives during times of conflict and to recognize the commitment of all veterans who have served.
During this time, the development of the monument area has required research, inclusion, monetary support, maintenance and commitment, all of which has been provided by the City of Santa Maria, the Chamber of Commerce, veteran groups, non-profit agencies, businesses and the community at large.
“The Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial was built on the concept that no person who died while in service of their country should ever be forgotten," said keynote Speaker Bob Hatch, the monument's co-founder.
Two new additions to the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial, the Space Force monument and the Space Launch Delta 30 plaque, were also unveiled Wednesday.
Master of ceremonies Dave Cross, a monument co-founder and the honorary vice commander of Space Launch Delta 30, opened the ceremony by recognizing Gold Star family members and all veterans. Gold Star families are the immediate family members of fallen service members who died while serving in time of conflict.
“We value the community and surrounding areas who are here today," said Cross. "Including representatives from Vandenberg Space Force Base and our local veteran group, city officials and members of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce as well as the great people of our community."
Gratitude was extended to V. Lopez Jr. & Sons for providing the forms, labor, oversight and manpower to complete this year’s project. CalPortland Construction was acknowledged for providing the concrete not only for this year’s monument work, but for the monument’s original construction in 2001.
Lastly, Presidio Surfaces was recognized for providing the granite tile and labor to bond them to the monuments.
Youth members of the community joined the ceremony as well to honor all veterans, including Madison Comerford, an eighth-grade student at St. Mary's School who won the Freedom Monument essay contest and read her essay for the community.
“By remembering all who have served our country, we can recognize their fears as well as their hardships, taken upon them so we could live in peace," said Madison, reading from her essay. "Not only do our veterans protect our country and fight for our freedoms, but they also teach us. They teach us things such as leadership, lessons on purpose, community, as well as work ethic”.
First Lieutenant Matthew Welter, Staff Sergeant Carl Ritacco, Technical Sergeant Ted Hansen, members of the California Air National Guard, received recognition as well for individual accomplishments that made an impact in the community and country.
Dr. Joseph Skoda, a commander for the Disabled American Veterans, shared with the public how, on average, up to 25 veterans commit suicide each day and encouraged everyone to reflect and look out for one another.
Skoda then showed the crowd his "international"" tie which had a design with the flags of most of the countries around the world and shared how America is a land of opportunity and freedom.
“We come from all cultures, all nationalities, all languages for a common purpose. To have a better life, more freedom, opportunities to serve when and where we want to and have a purpose where we matter, what we do matters and what we represent matters," Skoda said.
The ceremony ended with Michael Stadnick, Jr. , a commander with the Santa Maria Valley Veteran Honor Guard, leading the ceremony for fallen veterans.
