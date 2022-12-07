On Wednesday, local officials, veterans and community members met at the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial in Santa Maria for its 21st anniversary celebration.

Twenty-one years ago, a commitment was made by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and the City of Santa Maria to recognize and honor the valley's veterans who gave their lives during times of conflict and to recognize the commitment of all veterans who have served.

During this time, the development of the monument area has required research, inclusion, monetary support, maintenance and commitment, all of which has been provided by the City of Santa Maria, the Chamber of Commerce, veteran groups, non-profit agencies, businesses and the community at large.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you