The "sneakerheads" and "hypebeasts" were out in force on Sunday.

Santa Maria was the site of the inaugural Sneaker and Culture Expo hosted at the Filipino Community Center. The event was organized by Santa Maria's Demontre Stevenson, the man behind Dr. Sneaks 805, a reseller and sneaker repairman.

The all-day event was designed for fans of all the hard-to-find sneakers and was also family friendly. It featured various giveback components and games and activities for students on summer break.

