The "sneakerheads" and "hypebeasts" were out in force on Sunday.
Santa Maria was the site of the inaugural Sneaker and Culture Expo hosted at the Filipino Community Center. The event was organized by Santa Maria's Demontre Stevenson, the man behind Dr. Sneaks 805, a reseller and sneaker repairman.
The all-day event was designed for fans of all the hard-to-find sneakers and was also family friendly. It featured various giveback components and games and activities for students on summer break.
Stevenson is also a barber and says the events he hosts are an opportunity for any small business to come out and display their brands and products.
Sunday's event featured a large collection of shoes for purchase — of course there hundreds of pairs of Jordan and Yeezy shoes. The expo also had streetwear for sale or trade, including jerseys, hoodies, T-shirts and pants. There was also a barber competition and the evening was capped by a concert.
“This is just a great opportunity to come out and connect with people in your community," Stevenson said.
2023 Sneaker and Culture Expo draws hundreds Sunday in Santa Maria | Photos