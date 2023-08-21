Hard working business owners, professionals and entrepreneurs build the communities we call home.
The featured business program recognizes businesses that have been in the Santa Maria Valley for a significant amount of time; or that have provided unique or significant contributions to our community.
Each month, one business from each of two categories is recognized during the City Council meeting and publicized by the City and the Chamber. For 2023 the City and Chamber are spotlighting businesses who have made impacts in the local healthcare industry, and/or those who have a long history in the valley.
For the month of August, the featured business in the long-standing category is law firm Kirk and Simas; and the featured business in the healthcare category is The Joint Chiropractic.
The Joint Chiropractic, founded in 1999, is now part of an 880-location franchise with a mission to improve quality of life through routine and affordable chiropractic care. Their Santa Maria office, located at 560 Betteravia Rd., Suite C, is open seven days a week and is walk-in only.
Kirk & Simas, self-described as the largest law firm in Santa Maria, was recognized for their collective service to the valley. Robert Trapp established his law practice in Santa Maria in 1951 and joined Dan Kirk in 1956 as the Firm of Trapp & Kirk until 1972 when Bob was appointed as a Judge of the Santa Barbara Superior Court.
Alex Simas joined Dan Kirk's established practice to form Kirk & Simas in 1976.
Located at 2550 Professional Parkway; Kirk & Simas works with private and public sector clients across a full range of industries, legal practices, and specialties. The firm has six attorneys and eight staff members.
Find more information on the work, and history of Kirk & Simas law firm on their website, www.kirksimas.com.
Featured businesses are selected by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber.