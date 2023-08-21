Hard working business owners, professionals and entrepreneurs build the communities we call home.

In an effort to recognize their impact, the City of Santa Maria and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce have partnered to highlight local businesses with their Santa Maria Featured Businesses program.

The featured business program recognizes businesses that have been in the Santa Maria Valley for a significant amount of time; or that have provided unique or significant contributions to our community. 

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0