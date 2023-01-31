Santa Maria's Fabiola Limon is one of only 10 nationwide recipients of a $10,000 "Bridging the Dream" scholarship for graduate students from The Sallie Mae Fund, in partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund.
Currently, Limon is a master’s student at the University of Massachusetts Global, studying social work and hoping to become a state Licensed Clinical Social Worker.
Limon was selected from more than 470 applicants based on her academic performance and how she plans to leverage her degree and career to help advance social justice within her community.