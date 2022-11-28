The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is hosting its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Friday at the City Hall courtyard, located on the corner of Cook Street and Broadway.
The free festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. and include refreshments, festive crafts for youth, holiday caroling by the Coastal Voices Choir, pictures with Santa, and the grand illumination of the 24-foot Christmas tree.
Join Santa, honored guests, and families from the Elks Recreation Golden Circle of Champions to welcome in the holiday season.