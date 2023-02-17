The Santa Maria Boys & Girls Club held its 33rd annual "Back-A-Youth Night" event Thursday at its location on Railroad Avenue.

Back-A-Youth Night is where the club invites friends to partner with a club member.

The mentors have dinner and participate in club activities with the young community members. Those attending participated in core program areas that are the foundation of Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast programming, according to the organization.

