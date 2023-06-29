Bien Nacido Vineyards in Santa Maria is celebrating 50 years on the Central Coast with the recent debut of a new estate tasting room, The Gatehouse at Bien Nacido, marking a new chapter for the family-owned wine company.
According to Nicholas Miller, chief sales and marketing officer and executive vice president at Miller Family Wine Company, The Gatehouse represents the turning of a page in "Bien Nacido's history of excellence, and commemorates the strength and quality of this special place for the next 50 years to come."
The 650-acre property, which is located in the Santa Maria Valley American Viticulture Area (AVA), has historically produced pinot noir, chardonnay and Syrah wines from Burgundian and Rhone grapes.
The Bien Nacido estate program will feature wines from both Bien Nacido and Solomon Hills Vineyards at the family's new on-site tasting room.
“When my father and uncle planted the vineyard in 1973, they recognized its potential for greatness,” Miller said. “During a time when many vintners focused on quantity over quality, they led with their shared belief that Santa Maria’s distinctive terroir would impart unique characteristics into the wines, and put quality at the forefront of their efforts."
Miller, who is part of a five-generation legacy at Bien Nacido, credits his family's "hard work, passion and farming with intention" throughout the early years for making the vineyard what it is today — 50 years later.
"We are continually impressed by the vitality of this site," he said. "We’re proud to look back on the rich history of Bien Nacido, yet we look forward to the years ahead, as we firmly believe the best is yet to come from this distinctive estate."
The Gatehouse at Bien Nacido is open for tastings Thursday through Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Reservations are not required but are encouraged.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.