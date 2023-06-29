Bien Nacido 50 years.jpg
Bien Nacido Vineyards in Santa Maria recently opened The Gatehouse at Bien Nacido, a new on-site estate tasting room that features wines from both Bien Nacido and Solomon Hills Vineyards.

Bien Nacido Vineyards in Santa Maria is celebrating 50 years on the Central Coast with the recent debut of a new estate tasting room, The Gatehouse at Bien Nacido, marking a new chapter for the family-owned wine company.

According to Nicholas Miller, chief sales and marketing officer and executive vice president at Miller Family Wine Company, The Gatehouse represents the turning of a page in "Bien Nacido's history of excellence, and commemorates the strength and quality of this special place for the next 50 years to come."

The 650-acre property, which is located in the Santa Maria Valley American Viticulture Area (AVA), has historically produced pinot noir, chardonnay and Syrah wines from Burgundian and Rhone grapes.

