During the 95th National Future Farmers of America Convention, students from Pioneer Valley High School traveled to Indianapolis to earn the Gold Standard of Achievement in the FFA organization and one Panther in particular earned a prestigious honor.

Antonio Hernandez, a Pioneer Valley graduate, was named Western Region Champion and runner-up in the nation in the Specialty Crop Production Proficiency Award area.

Agricultural Proficiency Awards honor FFA members who developed specialized skills in their Supervised Agricultural Experience projects (SAE’s) that they can apply toward their future careers.

