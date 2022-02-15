After a 14-day closure due to COVID-19, the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center has reopened its doors in Santa Maria.
Per Cal/OSHA guidelines, the center closed after employees tested positive for the virus. According to city officials, the site was thoroughly sanitized and staff were cleared to reopen.
The youth center is open to teens in grades 7 through 12 from 2:30 to 7 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
Membership is free, and a school ID and parent consent are required to apply.
Teens can drop in and enjoy its various amenities, including an art studio, basketball courts, computer lab, fitness center, game room and home theater. Tutoring services are also available.
In addition to the amenities, the center hosts structured programs for recreation, leadership and professional development. It is a member of the National Safe Place Network — a group of supervised locations where youths in crisis may seek immediate help and resources.
Questions may be direct to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.