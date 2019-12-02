The Santa Maria Public Library has set up several "wishing trees" for community members to write down their wishes on notecards and hang them from the branches of the cardboard trees.
This year marks the second year that the library has set up
wishing trees for the holiday season.
The trees are located on the first floor of the Santa Maria Public Library, across from the circulation desk. They will remain through this month.
As of Monday, library patrons had left wishes hoping for gun violence to stop, a cat and for improvement in the health of family members.
Besides writing their own wishes, visitors are welcome to read wishes left by other community members.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sundays.
120219 Wishing trees 05.jpg
One wisher hopes for Disneyland tickets on a tag posted on one of the "wishing trees" at the Santa Maria Public Library.
Len Wood, Staff
120219 Wishing trees 20.jpg
120219 Wishing trees 02.jpg
One wisher hopes for a home and shootings to stop on a tag hanging from one of the "wishing trees" at the Santa Maria Public Library.
Len Wood, Staff
120219 Wishing trees 01.jpg
A family passes by the "wishing trees" at the Santa Maria Public Library on Monday. Community members are writing their wishes on notecards and hanging them from the branches of the cardboard trees.
Len Wood, Staff
120219 Wishing trees 03.jpg
A realist hopes for a cat in one wish hung on a "wishing tree" at the Santa Maria Public Library.
Len Wood, Staff
120219 Wishing trees 04.jpg
One wisher hopes for improvement in his grandmother's health on a tag hung from a "wishing tree" at the Santa Maria Public Library.
Len Wood, Staff
120219 Wishing trees 06.jpg
One wisher thanks the library on a tag hung from one on the "wishing trees" at the Santa Maria Public Library.
Len Wood, Staff
120219 Wishing trees 07.jpg
Wish tag posted on the "wishing trees" at the Santa Maria Public Library on Monday. Community members are writing their wishes on notecards and hanging them on the cardboard trees.
Len Wood Staff
120219 Wishing trees 08.jpg
Wish tag posted on the "wishing trees" at the Santa Maria Public Library on Monday. Community members are writing their wishes on notecards and hanging them on the cardboard trees.
Len Wood Staff
120219 Wishing trees 09.jpg
Wish tag posted on the "wishing trees" at the Santa Maria Public Library on Monday. Community members are writing their wishes on notecards and hanging them on the cardboard trees.
Len Wood Staff
120219 Wishing trees 10.jpg
Wish tag posted on the "wishing trees" at the Santa Maria Public Library on Monday. Community members are writing their wishes on notecards and hanging them on the cardboard trees.
Len Wood Staff
120219 Wishing trees 11.jpg
Wish tag posted on the "wishing trees" at the Santa Maria Public Library on Monday. Community members are writing their wishes on notecards and hanging them on the cardboard trees.
Len Wood Staff
120219 Wishing trees 12.jpg
Wish tag posted on the "wishing trees" at the Santa Maria Public Library on Monday. Community members are writing their wishes on notecards and hanging them on the cardboard trees.
Len Wood Staff
120219 Wishing trees 13.jpg
Wish tag posted on the "wishing trees" at the Santa Maria Public Library on Monday. Community members are writing their wishes on notecards and hanging them on the cardboard trees.
Len Wood Staff
120219 Wishing trees 14.jpg
Wish tag posted on the "wishing trees" at the Santa Maria Public Library on Monday. Community members are writing their wishes on notecards and hanging them on the cardboard trees.
Len Wood Staff
120219 Wishing trees 15.jpg
Wish tag posted on the "wishing trees" at the Santa Maria Public Library on Monday. Community members are writing their wishes on notecards and hanging them on the cardboard trees.
Len Wood Staff
120219 Wishing trees 16.jpg
Wish tag posted on the "wishing trees" at the Santa Maria Public Library on Monday. Community members are writing their wishes on notecards and hanging them on the cardboard trees.
Len Wood Staff
120219 Wishing trees 17.jpg
Wish tag posted on the "wishing trees" at the Santa Maria Public Library on Monday. Community members are writing their wishes on notecards and hanging them on the cardboard trees.
Len Wood Staff
120219 Wishing trees 18.jpg
Wish tag posted on the "wishing trees" at the Santa Maria Public Library on Monday. Community members are writing their wishes on notecards and hanging them on the cardboard trees.
Len Wood Staff
120219 Wishing trees 19.jpg
Wish tag posted on the "wishing trees" at the Santa Maria Public Library on Monday. Community members are writing their wishes on notecards and hanging them on the cardboard trees.
Len Wood Staff
Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @razisyed