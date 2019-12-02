{{featured_button_text}}

The Santa Maria Public Library has set up several "wishing trees" for community members to write down their wishes on notecards and hang them from the branches of the cardboard trees.

This year marks the second year that the library has set up wishing trees for the holiday season. 

The trees are located on the first floor of the Santa Maria Public Library, across from the circulation desk. They will remain through this month.

As of Monday, library patrons had left wishes hoping for gun violence to stop, a cat and for improvement in the health of family members. 

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Besides writing their own wishes, visitors are welcome to read wishes left by other community members. 

The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sundays. 

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers.  Follow him on Twitter @razisyed

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City Government

Razi Syed covers city government for the Santa Maria Times. He is a graduate of Fresno State University and New York University.