Adults are invited to take part in a "casual crafternoon" making literary picture frames at the Santa Maria Public Library Tuesday. This creative opportunity for adults will be held on Sept. 5 in the Library’s Learning Loft from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Using recycled book pages as a decorative medium, participants will create a beautiful picture frame to take home. All materials will be provided; space is limited, and registration is required.
Patrons interested in this workshop may register by visiting the Library’s online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.