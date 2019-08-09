In the wake of three mass shootings that claimed the lives of nearly three dozen people, 40 community members gathered Friday in Santa Maria to honor the victims.
Under the shade of a large tree in front of City Hall, participants read the names and ages of those killed in the Gilroy, El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, shootings. They also placed sunflowers next to the 34 candles, each one representing one of the lives lost.
The vigil was organized by the Fund for Santa Barbara’s Director of Grant-Making Patricia Solario.
Santa Barbara County's 24th Congressional District Rep. Salud Carbajal called on Thursday night for passing new legislation to prevent mass sh…
During the event, organizers encouraged those present to be proactive on the issue of gun violence and passed out notecards with suggestions for organizations to support, like Everytown for Gun Safety and March for our Lives.
“Prayers are so important, but prayers without action are empty,” Solario said. “I want to encourage us all to think about things we can do.”
Solario said that anti-immigrant and white nationalist ideology motivated at least one of the recent mass shootings.
“In out-of-the-way pockets of the internet, words are fueling violence,” she said.
According to CNN, the 21-year-old man accused of carrying out the deadly attack in El Paso, Texas, told police he intended to target Mexicans.
More than a dozen residents of mobile home parks called on the Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday to pass a rent stabilization ordinance, saying unchecked rent increases are pricing out some of the city’s most vulnerable residents.
Of the 22 people killed in the shooting, most had Hispanic names and eight were Mexican nationals
Solario told the crowd assembled that blaming any particular political leader for the spate of mass killings was a waste of time, and encouraged people to think about how they could be proactive in preventing gun violence.
“The leadership we have now is a result of the ugliness that exists in us,” she said. “The fear of facing the truth about our violent and racist history keeps us from being set free from it, and worse, continuing to engage in it.”
Councilman Mike Cordero thanked the crowd for attending and noted the near inevitability of another mass shooting.
“It’s unfortunate, but I predict this is going to happen again,” he said. “It’s a social cancer that came from I don’t know where, and it doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon.”
Councilwoman Gloria Soto said the El Paso shooting struck close to home for many Santa Marians.
“I was talking to my friend after El Paso and he said to me, ‘Some of those women look like my tias (aunts), some of those women look like my mom,'” she said. “Our community is made up of hardworking, farmworking families. Latinos. Our community was targeted at El Paso.”
Soto encouraged people to contact their council members and other elected leaders, and to participate in the political process.
“Hold your elected officials accountable,” she said. “If you don’t like how our representatives stand on gun laws, vote them out.”
Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt, president of the NAACP’s local chapter, said the sheer volume of gun violence can become numbing.
“This really hurts,” she said. “I just want you to understand that these candles represent people that died. People with a heart, people that had their whole lives ahead of them.”