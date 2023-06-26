July brings the start of a new fiscal year for the City of Santa Maria, and with the change in governmental calendars comes a few new additions to city services including a new way for Santa Marians to report and track non-emergency issues in Santa Maria. 

A new, fully online "Neighborhood Connect" service is available for residents, allowing them to report community issues and track city responses. Any non-emergency issues that Santa Marians see in their neighborhood can be updated to the online portal that can be accessed on desktop and mobile devices. 

According to a map on the website displaying active reports, issues like potholes or poor road conditions, abandoned vehicles, quality or ease-of-use concerns at local parks, and non-operational streetlights are all things that have been reported to the city through the new system. 

Santa Maria Neighborhood Connect Map

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

