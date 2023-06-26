July brings the start of a new fiscal year for the City of Santa Maria, and with the change in governmental calendars comes a few new additions to city services including a new way for Santa Marians to report and track non-emergency issues in Santa Maria.
A new, fully online "Neighborhood Connect" service is available for residents, allowing them to report community issues and track city responses. Any non-emergency issues that Santa Marians see in their neighborhood can be updated to the online portal that can be accessed on desktop and mobile devices.
According to a map on the website displaying active reports, issues like potholes or poor road conditions, abandoned vehicles, quality or ease-of-use concerns at local parks, and non-operational streetlights are all things that have been reported to the city through the new system.
Once a new problem or issue is reported to the city through the portal, users can track the city response and see what specific department has been dispatched to address the concern.
Also included is the date of completion for issues that have been addressed, and notes on any follow up service or additional work that is required for the problem.
The community reporting portal is only to be used for issues in the City of Santa Maria. Any community issues or problems that are located in the unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County should still be reported by using the county's website at CountyofSB.org.
Any emergency issues that require immediate response from medical personnel, police or fire should be reported through the 911 system. Any urgent matters can be shared with the city by calling (805) 925-0951 ext. 2200.
Police and fire issues that do not require immediate response can be reported to the corresponding agencies by using the non-emergency phone number, available 24 hours a day at (805) 928-3781.
The start of the new fiscal year will also see the implementation of the city's new budget that was unanimously adopted by the Santa Maria City Council.
Highlights in the new budget include a $7.55 million investment in maintaining city streets, 19 new funded positions across several departments and the return of Sunday hours at the main Public Library starting July 9.
The budget also reflects that the city, like all consumers, is paying more for supplies, vehicles, insurance and utilities.
Go to the Santa Maria Neighborhood Connect webpage to view active and resolved reports, make a report of your own and get to know the system set up to give citizens an easier way to report community issues by going to www.Neighborhoodconnect.cityofsantamaria.org.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213