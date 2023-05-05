Santa Marians celebrated Cinco de Mayo on Friday.

The city's Downtown Fridays event saw residents visit the city center for a celebration that marks the anniversary of the 1862 victory by Mexican troops over invading French forces at the Battle of Puebla. The victory against the better equipped French troops provided a boost for the Mexican soldiers led by Gen. Ignacio Zaragoza.

Historical reenactments and parades are held annually in the central Mexico city of Puebla to commemorate that 1862 victory over the Europeans, according to the Associated Press, with participants dressed in historical French and Mexican army uniforms.

