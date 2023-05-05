The city's Downtown Fridays event saw residents visit the city center for a celebration that marks the anniversary of the 1862 victory by Mexican troops over invading French forces at the Battle of Puebla. The victory against the better equipped French troops provided a boost for the Mexican soldiers led by Gen. Ignacio Zaragoza.
Historical reenactments and parades are held annually in the central Mexico city of Puebla to commemorate that 1862 victory over the Europeans, according to the Associated Press, with participants dressed in historical French and Mexican army uniforms.
“Cinco de Mayo is a day to celebrate the resilience, culture, and heritage of generations of Mexican Americans,” President Joe Biden said Friday in a tweet. “The story of America is the story of them — and the White House is their house.”
The United Farm Workers paid homage in a tweet Friday to field workers in the U.S., who are overwhelmingly Hispanic, saying that laborers like the woman it pictured are responsible for the avocados “that make our #CincoDeMayo guacamole.”
Cinco de Mayo is not Mexican Independence Day, Mexico's most important holiday. Mexicans celebrate their country's independence from Spain on the anniversary of the call to arms against the European country issued on Sept. 16, 1810, by the Rev. Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, a priest in Dolores, Mexico.
Mexico's president reenacts el Grito de Independencia, or the Cry of Independence, most years on Sept. 15 at about 11 p.m. from the balcony of the country's National Palace, ringing the bell Hidalgo rang, according to the AP.
The Mexican Independence Day commemoration typically ends with three cries of “¡Viva México!” above a colorful swirl of tens of thousands of people crowded into the Zócalo, or main plaza, in central Mexico City.
