Residents in the City of Santa Maria are being asked to sign up now for a city sponsored blood drive at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center Thursday, June 22.
The Vitalant Bloodmobile will be at the Maldonado Center between the hours of noon and 4 p.m. to accept donations from the public and city employees. There are still donation times available and donations of all blood types are encouraged and accepted.
Donors with Type O-negative blood are especially needed, because O-negative red cells can be transfused to anyone. O-negative red blood cells are often used to help patients when there is no time to determine the patient’s blood type.
The City of Santa Maria is sponsoring this event to help fill a year-round and ever present need for blood donation. Donors are reminded to bring a photo ID to their appointment along with eating a healthy meal and drinking plenty of water to prepare for their donation.
Donated blood can help a family member, a friend, a surgery patient, someone with cancer, a burn victim or a newborn.
Anyone with questions about the event, or who would like to make an appointment by phone can call 877-258-4825.