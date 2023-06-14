Residents in the City of Santa Maria are being asked to sign up now for a city sponsored blood drive at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center Thursday, June 22. 

The Vitalant Bloodmobile will be at the Maldonado Center between the hours of noon and 4 p.m. to accept donations from the public and city employees. There are still donation times available and donations of all blood types are encouraged and accepted. 

Donors with Type O-negative blood are especially needed, because O-negative red cells can be transfused to anyone. O-negative red blood cells are often used to help patients when there is no time to determine the patient’s blood type.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0