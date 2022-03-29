The Santa Maria Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety is offering Global Arts & Sports at Buena Vista and Oakley parks throughout the month of April.
Students in grades 7 through 12 can drop in from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for free arts and sports, sponsored by the task force.
Drawing inspiration from around the world, drop-in activities will include Bengali metal crafting, Brazilian paper mosaic, Chinese field hockey and Japanese dodgeball, among others.
Activities will be offered on Tuesdays at Buena Vista Park, 800 S. Pine St., and on Thursdays at Oakley Park, 1307 N. Western Ave.
The programming is part of the task force's Pop Ups in the Park series, an initiative designed to expand acess to recreational activities into neighborhood parks.
In partnership with the Recreation and Parks Department, resources and programs are offered to youth, aimed at preventing their involvement in crime, gangs and drugs. Efforts include offering free bus passes to teens, providing fields trips and maintaining the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S McClelland St.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.