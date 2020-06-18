Santa Maria YMCA reopens doors in 'skinny' restart

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Santa Maria Valley YMCA has reopened to fitness seekers with a "skinny start" to accommodate COVID-19 safety and sanitation measures.

Public hours are shorter to allow time for staff to deep clean facilities, but some classes — by reservation only — the pool and socially distanced cardio equipment are available, according to Shannon Seifert, CEO of the local YMCA.

Outdoor spaces are being utilized to hold spin classes and fitness classes.

Seifert said the majority of members continued to pay their dues during the two-and-a-half-month shutdown, helping support a program to provide child care for essential workers.

The Santa Maria Valley YMCA is located at 3400 Skyway Drive. For more information, call 805-937-8521.

