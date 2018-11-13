Cathy Otero and Krista Delila spent most of their Tuesday chauffeuring more than four dozen frozen turkeys loaded in the back of a Toyota Sienna minivan across the Santa Maria Valley.
Like they've done the past two years, the pair drove around Santa Maria, Guadalupe and the unincorporated Tanglewood neighborhood to hand-deliver Thanksgiving birds to 50 families enrolled in the YMCA's RiseUP program. Some were shocked by the gesture. Others were glad they had come. All were thankful to receive the gift.
"They were so excited to receive my call this week and last week," said Otero, special events director for the Santa Maria Valley YMCA. "In the past we've heard a lot of gratitude from parents; they are very appreciative of not just the program but what we do for them."
An annual tradition for the RiseUP program, Santa Maria resident Marcelina Sanchez said she was "very happy" to receive the turkey from the Y this year, adding that she plans to cook it with stuffing and all the fixings during her family's Thanksgiving celebration. Penny Sanchez, who also received a turkey, said receiving the bird will cut down on the chaos of last-minute shopping.
"Our employees look forward to Operation Gobble every year, because they take pride in serving the community and understand how a warm holiday meal can positively impact an individual or family in need," said Coastal Division General Manager Mark Zimmer, who donated the birds on behalf of Golden State Water.
RiseUP began in the summer of 2016 as a three-year risk aversion pilot program for area youth. Designed to steer school-aged children — namely students in third- through fifth-grade — away from high-risk situations or potentially violent situations, Senior Program Director Krista Delia said the RiseUP's emphasis on classroom-based enrichment, nutrition and exercise programs (namely swim lessons) retains students and builds trust with parents.
Originally held daily over four weeks in summer, Delia said staff expanded the program after recognizing the need among participants. Now, RiseUP staff are there with special shirts and handwritten notes on the first day of school, bringing turkeys near Thanksgiving and presents around Christmas.
"We knew that in order to make a change in the kids' lives and to impact the families it needed to be a year-round program," she said. "We had to get them during the holidays. That's where we spend our time with our family and they're a part of our family."