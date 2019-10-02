For some families, nursing goes back generations. In others, the inspiration comes at a young age as a result of a sick family member. It’s no different for Mae Lagua, who found her calling because of her mother, who has been a nurse for three decades and is now a shift coordinator at Marian Extended Care. At 30 years old, Lagua has been a registered nurse for two years and was a licensed vocational nurse (LVN) for eight years before that. She’s originally from Santa Maria. In fact, she was born at Marian Regional Medical Center, where she works now.