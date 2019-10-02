A Santa Maria woman left a $380,000 gift to Hancock College to support the school's nursing programs.
The gift, which was placed in a permanent endowment to benefit Hancock's nursing programs, comes from from the estate of Barbara Andrastek. She died in March 2018.
The college plans to use the funds to further develop skills simulation and clinical support for students in Hancock’s licensed vocation nursing, certified nursing assisting and registered nursing programs.
“We are always deeply moved when a member of the community leaves a gift for Hancock students in their estate plans,” Hancock Executive Director of College Advancement Jon Hooten said in a news release. “Mrs. Andrastek was never a student at Hancock, but her legacy will live on through generations of nursing students here.”
Bonny Friedrich, who directs the college's licensed vocational nursing program, said the gift would allow the college to promote and support clinical student learning in the skills lab.
“This has been an area of significant need, and the gift will enable the faculty to address this important aspect of student learning,” she said in a news release.
Hancock’s nursing programs are fully approved and accredited by the state of California and allow graduates to pursue careers in hospitals, clinics, physicians’ offices and research study programs.
