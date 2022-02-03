An unidentified Santa Maria woman died after the car she was driving crashed head-on into a truck Tuesday evening near Beth Court and Alvin Avenue, the Santa Maria Police Department said.
Officers called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash about 7 p.m. discovered the woman made an unsafe turn and was driving the wrong way when her car crashed into the truck, a police spokesman said.
She was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a major head injury and was subsequently airlifted to a Santa Barbara hospital, where she died later, said Traffic Sgt. Michael McGehee.
The truck driver remained at the scene and was not injured in the crash, McGehee said.
The crash is being investigated by the department’s Traffic Bureau, and McGehee asked anyone with information to call the bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.