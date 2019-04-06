A Santa Maria woman was killed in a crash late Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and California Boulevard.
Judith Ann Zimmer, 83, who was driving a 2000 Acura sedan, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle collision, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Two unidentified males in the other vehicle were not injured, said police Lt. Russell Mengel.
Units from the Santa Maria Police Department, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and AMR ambulance service responded to the crash about 5:07 p.m.
Mengel said the cause of the crash is currently under review by traffic investigators, but alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision.
This is the third traffic fatality in the city of Santa Maria this year, Mengel said. The other two occurred March 16.