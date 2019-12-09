A Santa Maria woman was killed and three people were injured Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 north of San Luis Obispo, the California Highway Patrol said.
Maria Guadalupe-Toledo, 51, died when the SUV she was riding in went out of control and crashed a few minutes before 10 a.m., according to a CHP report.
The CHP said it was raining when Octavio Toledo-Hernandez, 49, of Santa Maria was driving a 2006 Lincoln Navigator northbound in the fast lane at about 65 mph north of Cuesta Grade.
Just south of the Highway 58 interchange, for an unknown reason Toledo-Hernandez lost control of the Navigator, which slid across the roadway and struck a tree adjacent to the highway shoulder.
Guadalupe-Toledo was sitting in the right-hand seat of the second row and was wearing a safety belt, as were all of the SUV’s occupants, but she suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene, the CHP said.
Toledo-Hernandez suffered moderate injuries, while passengers Irineo Nunez Tapia, 25, and Elitania Toledo, 23, both of Santa Maria, suffered major injuries.
One-year-old Sebastian Guillen-Toledo, restrained in a child safety seat, was uninjured.
All four were transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.