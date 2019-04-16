The third season of the Santa Maria Valley Wine Trolley kicks off May 11 during Mother’s Day weekend.
Coordinated by the Santa Maria Valley Visitors Bureau and the city of Santa Maria, the trolley takes riders to a variety of stops to experience local wineries.
The trolley is scheduled to run every weekend from May 11 to Oct. 13.
The route begins at Costa de Oro Wine Tasting Room, 1331 S. Nicholson Ave., in Santa Maria.
Along the way, it will make stops at Presqu'ile Winery, Cottonwood Canyon Winery and continue with a stop in Old Town Orcutt, at the corner of West Clark Avenue and South Broadway Street, before returning to Costa de Oro.
The trolley will run every 60 minutes from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting at Costa de Oro. It will also run additional routes from 5 to 6:30 p.m. but will exclude Cottonwood Canyon and Presqu’ile wineries.
The trolley is designed to allow guests to stop at the wineries and locations of their choosing and then catch up with it as it completes the loop.
The cost per person — which does not include wine tastings — is $10 in advance, or $18 when purchasing tickets at the trolley.
Advance tickets can be purchased at the following locations:
- Core Winery, 105 W. Clark Ave., Old Orcutt;
- Costa de Oro Winery, 1331 S. Nicholson Ave., Santa Maria;
- Cottonwood Canyon Winery, 3940 Dominion Road, Santa Maria;
- cnagy Wine Tasting Room, 145 S. Gary St., Suite 103, Old Orcutt;
- Old Town Market, 405 E. Clark Ave., Old Orcutt;
- Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, 614 S. Broadway, Santa Maria;
- Vino et Amicis Wine Bar, 165 S. Broadway, Old Orcutt; and
- Woody’s Butcher Block, 700 E. Main St., Santa Maria.
The trolley in an affordable way to explore the regional wine country, said Jennifer Harrison, director of the Visitors Bureau.
“You get to head into the vineyards to taste local wines, and on your way back you can also stop in Old Town Orcutt to enjoy fine dining, local craft beer, shopping and more — all while experiencing the charm of riding a trolley,” she said.