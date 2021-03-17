Santa Maria will be featured on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt tonight when Jacob Ward takes a look at how the wine country is offering incentives to lure Americans desperate for a getaway during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The segment is part of NBC News’ “Future of Travel” series, a networkwide exploration of the far-reaching and devastating impacts of the disease on domestic and global travel, the future of the industry and how companies are adapting to a new reality with changes to keep customers safe.
NBC Nightly News airs at 5:30 p.m. on KSBY channel 6.
