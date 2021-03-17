Ostini NBC News
Hitching Post owner Bill Ostini is interviewed for an NBC News segment that will air tonight as part of the network's "Future of Travel" series. NBC Nightly News airs at 5:30 p.m. on KSBY channel 6.

Santa Maria will be featured on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt tonight when Jacob Ward takes a look at how the wine country is offering incentives to lure Americans desperate for a getaway during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The segment is part of NBC News’ “Future of Travel” series, a networkwide exploration of the far-reaching and devastating impacts of the disease on domestic and global travel, the future of the industry and how companies are adapting to a new reality with changes to keep customers safe.

NBC Nightly News airs at 5:30 p.m. on KSBY channel 6.

