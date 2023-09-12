Atreve Al Cambio Integral Wellness Center aims to help people, especially those who speak Spanish and worry about the stigma of asking for mental health assistance, by “understanding the importance of balancing mind, body and spirit," said owner Jessica Medina.
Atreve Al Cambio Integral, which translates to “Dare to Change," offers various courses and programs to help individuals in developing personally and professionally, Medina said.
She noted that in the Hispanic community people are often discouraged to reach out for help because it is against the cultural norm to talk about mental or even physical health.
“When we are working with these three concepts, you are going to have balance and from there you can develop your full potential,” said Medina. ”Then you are going to be more comfortable with yourself and then you will trust yourself to do more things that you know you can do.”
When Medina moved to Santa Maria from Mexico nearly five years ago the first thing she said she noticed was the need for mental health help in the Hispanic community. She said that it seemed like "everyone was doing everything but taking care of themselves.”
The human development, psycho-body therapist and fitness and nutrition coach said she works a lot with fitness and that physical health is important for development of personal growth, but that it’s not all that's needed to be truly healthy.
“I work with these three concepts because people sometimes only work on their body, like eating healthy foods or getting into diets, but they aren’t taking care of their mental health,” said Medina. “They haven’t worked on their past traumas so people are carrying all of this with them emotionally.”
The center offers psycho body therapy which Medina said massages "certain parts of the body to relieve stored trauma."
“When you’re scared or experience something shocking, like a car accident, you feel the emotion in your chest or in your stomach. It’s the same with trauma, it’s releasing that emotion from their body that’s been stored,” said Medina.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Medina said the rates of depression, anxiety and suicide have increased following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There's a lot of diseases and sicknesses due to emotional trauma and these feelings have to be released somehow,” said Medina. “It can be difficult, especially for the Hispanic community, because they are afraid, afraid of expressing themselves and how they really feel.”
Courses offered by the center focus on fitness, nutrition, supplements, exercise, meditation and include leadership programs and personal coaching sessions. Prices range from $100 for personal sessions to $200 for a four-hour course. Courses are normally twice a month with new activities every month, according to Medina.
Medina said she understands not everyone can afford the services so she occasionally offers different types of promotions. For example, toward the end of September and October she will be offering free programs to help people build "confidence within themselves.”
Once a week at 6 p.m. the center holds Friday speaking sessions, which are free to the public, during which Medina talks about topics revolving around the center's teachings. There are discussions, coffee and snacks.
“Dare to change” Integral Wellness Center, located at 731 E. Church St. in Santa Maria, will be celebrating its first year anniversary Friday at 4 p.m. with a ribbon cutting.
Medina encourages people to visit, learn more about the center, and enjoy gifts, surprises, activities, product tastings and snacks.
“We are going to share testimonials where some people are going to talk about their experience with the products and the services at the center,” she said.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.