Atreve Al Cambio Integral Wellness Center aims to help people, especially those who speak Spanish and worry about the stigma of asking for mental health assistance, by “understanding the importance of balancing mind, body and spirit," said owner Jessica Medina.

Atreve Al Cambio Integral, which translates to “Dare to Change," offers various courses and programs to help individuals in developing personally and professionally, Medina said.

She noted that in the Hispanic community people are often discouraged to reach out for help because it is against the cultural norm to talk about mental or even physical health.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you